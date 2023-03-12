Grindstone
Gary Lee Boyd, 70, of Grindstone, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at home surrounded by his loving family.
Born on May 17, 1952, to Joanna Gribble Boyd and the late Harry Boyd Jr.
Gary was a member of the Brownsville Sportsman's Club and the Grindstone Volunteer Fire Department.
Gary worked for USX Clairton Steel Mill for over 30 years until his retirement. Following his retirement, Gary enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, whom he loved dearly.
In addition to his mother, Gary is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Candace "Lee Lee" Webster Boyd; his son, Gary and wife, Monica Boyd; his cherished grandchildren, Alaina and Brody; his siblings: Harry (Dana) Boyd, Thomas (Jennifer) Boyd, Donna Mayne, Douglas (Sandra) Boyd, Audrey (Joseph) Stevelak, Cheryl (Brian) Young and Brian (Natalie) Boyd.
Friends and family will be received at the NOVAK-MELENYZER FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville, PA 15417, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 12, 2023, and from 10 to 11 a.m., at which time funeral services will begin, on Monday, March 13, 2023, with Pastor Larry Smith officiating.
The funeral service will be available via live stream on the Novak-Melenyzer Funeral Home Facebook page.
Graveside services will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park.
The family would like to express a special thank you to WVU Home Health Hospice, nurses, aides and especially Melissa and Ashley for the kind and compassionate care they gave during such a difficult time.
Personal condolences may be sent to the family at novakfuneralhome.net
