Masontown
Gary Murray, 65, of Masontown, passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at home with his loving wife by his side.
Gary was born on March 25, 1956, in Brownsville to the late John "Jack" Murray, Sr. and Lorraine Keiper Murray.
Gary was a 1974 graduate of Brownville High School. Gary "Grubby" worked for 30 years at Maple Creek Mine until retirement.
Gary had a love for cooking and baking, as well as crossword puzzles. Gary was an avid outdoorsman, and enjoyed hunting at the family cabin "Camp Grindstone" in Elk County.
He also enjoyed spending time on his pontoon boat on the river with family and friends.
Gary was a life time member of St. Cecilia Roman Catholic Church in Grindstone, as well as a member of UMWA Local #1248, social member of Brownsville Sportsmen's Club, Masontown American Legion, Uniontown Polish Club, Hutchinson Sportsman Club, AMVETS of Hopwood, Hiller VFD Social Club, and Brownsville Eagles.
On June 7, 1997, Gary married the love of his life, his "Petunia", Veronica "Dolly" Wallace Murray with whom he just celebrated 24 years of marriage.
He is survived by his wife, Veronica "Dolly" Wallace Murray; brother, John "Jack" Murray, Jr. and wife Sophia; sisters, Kathy Hopkin and husband Scott, and Rita Vig and husband Thomas "Jiggers"; sister-in-law, Beverly Honeywill and Bibby Pavlovich; brother-in-law, John Trivonovich; nieces and nephews, Heather and Troy Pellick, Jenifer and Aaron O'Hern, Lindsay and Bill Stevens, Celeste and Frank Tempo, Bradley "BJ" and Samantha Vig, Tamara and Thomas Jones and Tania Trivonovich; as well as numerous great nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.
Gary was preceded in death by brother-in-law, Ken Moore and sister-in-law, Barbara Trivonovich.
Friends will be received in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, from 2 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, and until 9:30 a.m. on Thursday when a prayer service will be held followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Cecilia Roman Catholic Church, Grindstone, with the Fr. Timothy Kruthaupt as celebrant.
Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Masontown.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the German - Masontown Public Library 104 S. Main Street, Masontown, or to an organization of your choice. www.skirpanfuneralhome.com
