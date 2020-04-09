California
Gary P. Faieta, 71, of California, died peacefully, with his family by his side, Sunday, April 5, 2020.
He was born Thursday, March 17, 1949, in California, a son of the late Louis and Mary McCain Faieta.
He was a member of the former California American Legion, JFK Post 377.
Gary proudly served his country for 10 years in the U.S. Air Force.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 50 years, Kathleen Doyle Faieta of California; three children, Michelle Mollenkamp and husband Aaron of Baltimore, Ohio, Melissa Vrable and husband Lawrence of Troy, Mich., and Michael Faieta and wife Lacey of Galena, Ohio; brother and sister-in-law Dennis and Jeanne Faieta, and sister-in-law, Patricia Doyle. Also surviving are six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; two nieces and one nephew.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, visitation and funeral services will be private for Gary’s family, with Pastor Nathan Watkins officiating. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME, INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California.
Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park.
To leave condolences, please visit mariscottifuneralhome.com.
