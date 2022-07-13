Uniontown
Gary Ray Melnyk, 54, of Uniontown, passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022 at home. He was born July 1, 1968 in Washington, the son of the late Thomas Ray Melnyk and Beverly Jane Moore Melnyk.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Michael Ray Melnyk.
He is survived by his sisters, Christina Marie Powell of Hopwood and Marla Jean Melnyk of Texas. Also surviving is his niece, Samantha Jo Powell of Cannonsburg, and nephew, Joshua Daniel Powell of Hopwood.
All services are private for the family and under the direction by the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood.
