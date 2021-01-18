Mount Braddock
Gary Ray Ribniscky Sr., 52, of Mount Braddock, died Friday, January 15, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital.
He was born April 9, 1968, in Connellsville, a son of George A. Ribniscky Sr. and Sandra L. Etling Ribniscky.
Surviving are his parents; wife Laura Cumberland Ribniscky; daughter Amanda (Victor) Baker; his son Gary (Amanda) Ribniscky Jr.; grandchildren Lucas and Hannah Baker; two stepgrandchildren, Isabella Hutson and Madelyn Hutson; brother Michael Ribniscky; nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by brother George E. Ribniscky; paternal and maternal grandparents; and a sister-in-law.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, January 19, and from 9 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Wednesday, January 20, in BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, with Pastor Mark Pasquarette officiating.
Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, please follow social distancing and wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to Gary R. Ribniscky Sr. Memorial Fund, c/o Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar, PA 15431.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com.
