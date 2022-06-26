Brownsville
Gary S. Swarow, 70, of Brownsville, Centerville Borough, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Washington Hospital.
He was born March 25, 1952, in Waynesburg, a son of the late John and Pauline Bruce Swarow Jr.
Gary was a 1970 graduate of Beth Center High School.
He was employed as an underground coal miner for over 40 years working at Vesta #5, Shanopin and Emerald mines.
Mr. Swarow was a member of the St. Katharine Drexel Church, Fredericktown, the United Mine Workers of America, the Centerville Sportsman's Club, where he served as an officer, and the Waynesburg Moose.
Gary enjoyed hunting, fishing, motorcycling and gun smithing. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and friends and was always eager to help others.
Surviving are three sons, John Swarow (Patty Myers) of Denbo, Gary R. Swarow (Jonnie) of Washington, and Paul M. Swarow (Maria) of Centerville Borough; five grandchildren; a sister, Dolores Lacotta (John), and brother-in-law, Jack Knisley, both of Centerville Borough.
Deceased, in addition to his parents, are his wife, Brenda Martin Swarow; a sister, Johnetta Knisley; and infant brother, David Swarow.
Friends will be received from 4 to 6 p.m., the time of a blessing service, Wednesday, June 29, in the JOHN B. GREENLEE FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville, PA 15313, with the Rev. Edward Yuhas officiating. Interment will be private.
Guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.
