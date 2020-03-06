Uniontown
On Sunday, March 1, 2020, Gary Smith, 70, went home to his eternal resting place. Gary was born March 29, 1949, to the late John Lewis “Mickey” Smith Sr. and Ella Catherine Baker Smith.
As a young child, Gary delivered newspapers all over his hometown of Brownsville. As a young adult, he was employed as a sanitation worker in the Brownsville area, and also worked at Q.V.C. in Speers, as well as construction jobs that he would pick up along the way. In his spare time, he loved the company of his nephews and nieces.
As a young adult, Gary attended the Mt. Zion African Methodist Episcopal Church in Brownsville. He enjoyed walking and watching the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Gary is loved, cherished, and survived by his daughter, Samantha L. Barber Sims (Vincent Sims) of Arlington, Texas; his brothers, Richard A. Smith (Veronica J. “Chick” Smith) of Annapolis, Md., Charles J. Smith of Monessen; sister LaVerne Smith (Allen Young) of Monessen; grandson Antonio Sims of Brownsville; and other relatives and friends.
Besides Gary’s parents, he is also preceded in death by brothers William A. “Billy” Baker, John Lewis “Juney” Smith Jr.; sisters Thelma Baker, Dolores J. “Poochie” Smith Fleming and Patricia A. “Patty” Teresa Smith. Also by several other relatives such as uncles, aunts, cousins, etc.
Gary lived and had a very difficult life and although he has fought many demons and troublesome times in his life, his family believes he held onto his Christian faith. His favorite Scripture and motto of his life was Matthew 7:1-2. He would always say, “I’ve done a lot of wrong in my life, but I’m so glad only God’s judgement matters.”
A public viewing will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., the hour of a funeral service, Saturday, March 7, in Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church, 214 Cadwallader Street, Brownsville, with the eulogy given by Pastor Carl Kemp.
The final celebration has been gently placed in the hands of HOUSE OF JACKSON MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 546 Thompson Avenue, Donora, Karl Jackson, funeral director, 724-379-5420.
