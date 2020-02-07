Smock
Gary T. Glisan, 73, of Smock, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.
He was born on September 13, 1946, in Uniontown, a son of the late James W. and Sara Mosier Glisan.
Gary was preceded in death by a sister, Jill Ann Glisan.
He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving with the United States Armed Forces as a 3rd surgical medic.
He was a member, past president, and board member of The Fayette County Builders Association; and Fraternal Independent Order of Odd Fellows of Waltersburg, PA Lodge 254.
Gary was a carpenter by trade and owned his own business - G.T. Glisan Construction.
He was a member of Laurel Hill Presbyterian Church, where he served as an elder.
He is survived by his two sons, John W. Glisan and wife Bernadette of Greensburg and Chad T. Glisan of Uniontown; four grandchildren, Trevor Glisan and wife Kariena, Zackery Glisan and fiancee Jessica Teets, Isaiah Glisan and Olivia Glisan; brothers and sisters, Joyce Morschhauser, Karen Sloan and husband Tedd, Janis Dayton and husband Greg, Roy Glisan and wife Eileen, Eric Glisan, Susan Lilly and husband John and Amy Roberts and fiance Mark Rafail; and his pet cat, Lucky. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, February 9, in THE DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem. Additional visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, February 10, in The Laurel Hill Presbyterian Church, 327 Laurel Hill Road, Dunbar, after which a funeral service will be held with his brother, Pastor Eric Glisan and his nephew, Pastor James Glisan co-officiating.
Interment will follow in Laurel Hill Presbyterian Church Cemetery, where Full Military Honors will be accorded by The Hopwood AMVETS Post #103.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.