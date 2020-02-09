Smock
Gary T. Glisan, 73, of Smock, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, February 9, in THE DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem. Additional visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, February 10, in The Laurel Hill Presbyterian Church, 327 Laurel Hill Road, Dunbar, after which a funeral service will be held with his brother, Pastor Eric Glisan and his nephew, Pastor James Glisan co-officiating.
Interment will follow in Laurel Hill Presbyterian Church Cemetery, where Full Military Honors will be accorded by The Hopwood AMVETS Post #103.
