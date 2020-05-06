Uniontown
Gary W. Engle, 29, of Continental #3, Uniontown, passed away suddenly Monday, May 4, 2020. He was born February 6, 1991, in Uniontown, a son of Donna Engle and the late Oliver Engle Sr. Gary lived and grew up in Leckrone with his aunt and uncle, Tammy and Elmer Engle.
Gary was a 2010 graduate of Albert Gallatin High School. He was honorably discharged from the United States Marines. Gary loved hunting, baseball, and most of all being a father.
In addition to his mother, left to cherish Gary's memory are his aunt and uncle, Tammy and Elmer Engle; daughter Yasmine Engle and her mother, Jasmine Pitt; brothers Oliver Engle Jr. and Robert Engle of Uniontown; sister Miranda Engle. Also left to cherish his memory are his brothers, Elmer Engle Jr. (Amanda), Samuel Engle (fiance Samantha Kennedy); sisters April Engle of Columbus, Ohio, and Stephanie Bosley (Daniel), whom he grew up with in Leckrone; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, with visitation from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., the time of a service celebrating Gary's life, Thursday, May 7, with Pastor Elmer "Buzz" Hall officiating. Interment will be private. Due to the current health crisis, the recommended social distancing will be followed.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com or on the funeral home Facebook page.
Donations in memory of Gary can be made to the Andrew D. Ferguson Funeral Home and Crematories, Inc., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, PA 15401.
