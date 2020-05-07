Uniontown
Gary W. Engle, 29, of Continental #3, Uniontown, passed away suddenly Monday, May 4, 2020.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown. Visitation was held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., the time of a service celebrating Gary's life, Thursday, May 7, with Pastor Elmer "Buzz" Hall officiating. Interment will be private. Due to the current health crisis, the recommended social distancing will be followed.
Donations in memory of Gary can be made to the Andrew D. Ferguson Funeral Home and Crematories, Inc., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, PA 15401.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.