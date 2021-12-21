Grindstone
Gary W. Mansberry, 67, of Grindstone, passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021. He was born January 28, 1954, in Uniontown.
Preceding him in death were his parents, David L. Mansberry, Sr., and Anna Mae Fisher Mansberry; and four siblings, Foster F. and John R. Mansberry, and Margaret Elizabeth and Glenda Mansberry.
Gary was a machine operator at the Fike Dairy for 25 years, and later was a security guard for the Laurel Highlands School District for 10 years.
He was a very loving husband, father and grandfather.
Surviving are his wife, Sandra Kay "Sandy" Grimes Mansberry; three children, Bobbi Jo Barnhart (Robert, Jr.), of Grindstone, Gary William Mansberry, Jr., (Kelly), of Vanderbilt, and Robert Grimes (Christina), of Masontown; three grandchildren, Gary, III., Carleigh, and Caitlyn; and four siblings, David L. Mansberry (Leatta), and Robert E. Mansberry, all of Brownfield, Glenn F. Mansberry, of Uniontown, and Louella M. Miner, of Hopwood.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday morning at Maple Grove Cemetery, Fairchance, with Pastor Buzz Hall officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.