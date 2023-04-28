Dunbar
Gary W. Owens, 89, of Dunbar, passed away, Monday, April 24, 2023, in Marquis Gardens Place, Uniontown.
He was born January 3, 1934, in Dunbar, to the late Regis Owens and the late Veronica “Bonnie” Younkin Owens McClain.
He was a member of St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church in Dunbar.
A cable splicer and engineer, Gary spent 37 years working for Bell Telephone/Verizon until his retirement in 1989.
Gary served in the United States Army, where he completed his basic training in Ft. Knox, Ky. At one point, his career took him to White Sands, N.M., and eventually Company B 429th Engineering Battalion in Brownsville. Upon his honorable discharge from active duty, Gary re-enlisted with the National Guard and the Army Reserves, retiring in 1994.
Additionally, Gary served as commander of the Dunbar American Legion, where he was involved with the parades and community service projects. He was a member of the Dunbar Lions Club, president of the Dunbar Community Development Corporation, volunteered for the Boy Scouts, was instrumental in starting the Dunbar Community Library, and overall loved the community of Dunbar.
He liked to take family vacations to Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Oahu, Hawaii.
Gary is survived by his wife of 63 years, Beverly “Bev” Hagerman Owens; children, Linda (Dave) Thomson, Scott (Mary) Owens, Brian (Sherry) Owens, and Shelley Keffer and fiance Ed Heiser; grandchildren, Molly Thomson, Laura (Zack) Chylinski, Austin Owens and fiancee Jess Cummings, and Anna Keffer; great-granddaughter, Hadley Rose Chylinski; and sister, Shirley (Richard) Johnson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, William “Bill” McClain; grandmother, Anna Younkin, who raised him; granddaughter, Emma Lynn Thomson; and his aunt and uncle, Joseph and Anastasia “Tee” Panone, who were also instrumental in his upbringing.
Arrangements by BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar. A memorial service, at the funeral home, will be announced at a later time, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating. Additionally, inurnment at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville, will take place with military honors accorded by Hopwood AMVETS Post 103, also to be announced at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions, in Gary’s name, be made to the Dunbar Community Library, or the Dunbar American Legion.
The family would like to thank caregivers from AHN Hospice, Amedisys Hospice, and Marquis Gardens for their dedication and compassion.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com or on the funeral home’s Facebook page, @burhanscrouse.
