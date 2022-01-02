Gans
Gary W. Wolfe Sr., 68, of Gans (Crystal Works), died unexpectedly Tuesday, December 28, 2021, in the Uniontown Hospital. Born June 19, 1953, in Morgantown, W.Va., he was a son of Stanley Wolfe Sr. and Eileen Roby Wolfe of Point Marion.
Gary attended Albert Gallatin High School, had previously worked in the coal mines, and later was manager at the former A & P Market in Point Marion.
Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his wife of 26 years, Rita McFadden Wolfe; one son, Oner Lee Guthrie of Masontown; five brothers and their wives, Larry and Linda Wolfe of Brookhaven, W.Va., Bob and Debbie Wolfe and Stanley Jr. and Darlene Wolfe, all of Point Marion, Scott and Angela Wolfe of Hanover, and Brian and Tricia Wolfe of Westland, Mich.; and a number of nieces and nephews and their families, including a special niece, Tonya Lenhart of Masontown.
Deceased are his grandparents, Alvy and Marguerite Wolfe, and Clarence "Buck" and Bunaetta Roby; a sister-in-law, Jane Lenhart; and a great-niece, Jaxis Richardson.
The family will receive friends in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, January 3, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Tuesday, January 4, with Betty McFadden officiating, assisted by Julie Rutter. Interment follows in Evergreen Memorial Park, Point Marion.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to the family at 501 Morgantown Street, Point Marion, PA 15474.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.