Cardale
Gary Wayne Jordan III, 16, of Cardale, passed away tragically, following an unforeseen act of violence, Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Gary was born July 6, 2004, a son of Angel Bass and special friend Dennis Kendrick, and father Thomas McGhee Jr.
His obituary celebrates his life and articulates what a hole his death has left in the hearts of his family and friends.
Gary was predeceased by his great-grandparents, Richard and Barbara Bass.
In addition to his parents, he leaves to cherish his memories his brother, Jamy-le Jordan; and sister Tamonyah McGhee; grandparents Joe and Kathy Bass; uncles Keith Campbell (Candice), Melvin Campbell (Chantay), Joey Bass (Kaylee), Justin Bass (Teona); aunts Kathy Ann Bass (Christopher), Dawn Marie Bass and Carla Richter; and all of his loving cousins and great friends.
Gary was a mama's boy and enjoyed hanging out with his family and his friends. He loved music - he thought he was a rapper. Gary was known to be a lady's man; he also loved to play basketball and hang out with his younger sister at times. He was the life of the party. He had such a passion for everyone and was always there to help when he was able.
Gary will truly be missed!
Professional services are under the direction of LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown. Friends will be received from 12 to 2 p.m. Friday, August 7. A private family funeral will follow and Gary will be laid to rest at Edenborn Cemetery, Edenborn.
Cards and condolences for the family may be submitted through www.lantzfh.com.
