Perryopolis
Gary Wayne "Smitty" Smith, 60, of Perryopolis, passed away on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at his home with his loving wife and family friend by his side.
He was born on May 18, 1963, in Westmoreland County, a son of the late Jan Edgar and Linda Lee Markey Smith.
Gary was a lifelong resident of Perryopolis, where he operated his business, Smitty's Body Shop.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Jennifer Smith; and sister, Barbara Tarnow and her husband, Steve.
Gary's family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 305 Rear Independence Street, Perryopolis, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday.
Online condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.