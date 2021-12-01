Uniontown
Gayela Ann Downey Omalacy, 66, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Saturday, November 27, 2021, at her home, with loving family by her side. She was born June 6, 1955 in Uniontown.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Thomas B. Downey and Floretta Mary (Hudock) Downey; and her husband, Francis Joseph "Frank" Omalacy.
Gayela was a loving wife and sister who spent many years caring for others as a home visiting nurses aide.
Surviving are her brother, Thomas "Brad" Downey and wife Lisa; daughter, Joni Swihart; and granddaughters, Luci Bowers and Clara Shaffer, all of Uniontown; and two very special friends, Lynn Domonkos and Bill Shaffer.
Friends will be received in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC. 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, from 2 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday. The funeral service will begin at 5 p.m. with Rev. Ron Hickle officiating. Interment will be private.
Gayela's family wishes to thank the staff of DaVita Dialysis Center for their kind treatment and care of Gayela, and a special thank you to Debi, Cheryl, Rebecca, Sara and Andrea for being her loving caregivers and special friends.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in memory of Gayela be made to Fayette Friends of Animals, P.O. Box 1282 Uniontown, PA 15401.
