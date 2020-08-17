Uniontown
Gayle Louise Byers Manchas Francis, 74, of Uniontown, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020. She was born November 9, 1945, in Uniontown.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Jim Byers and Nellie Seighman Byers; first husband Eugene Jerome Manchas Sr.; second husband Donald C. Francis; two sons, Eugene Jerome Manchas Jr. and James Joseph Manchas; and a granddaughter, Corey Pike.
Gayle was a very loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed camping and bingo and worked her entire life in order to improve her children's lives.
Surviving is a daughter, Shelley Springer and husband Edward; and a son, Norman Manchas, all of Uledi; daughter-in-law Sherri Lynn Manchas; eight grandchildren, David Manchas, Danielle Carpeal and husband K.J., Eddie and Tiffany Springer, Donnalynn Mason and husband Colin, Jacob Manchas, Paiten Manchas, and Diedra Wilson and husband Ben; many great-grandchildren; and six siblings, Jimbo Byers and wife Betty of McClellandtown, Stella Sickles of Messmore, Louann Regish and Skeeter of Fairchance, Betty Lou Pace of Messmore, Randy Byers and wife Judy of Masontown, and Mark Byers and friend Gina of Uniontown.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, August 17, and until 11 a.m., the hour of service, with Randy Byers officiating, Tuesday, August 18, in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown. Interment will follow in Walnut Hill Cemetery.
Due to state mandates, masks will be required to be worn along with social distancing during visitation and services.
