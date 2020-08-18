Uniontown
Gayle Louise Byers Manchas Francis, 74, of Uniontown, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020.
Friends were received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, August 17. Visitation continues until 11 a.m., the hour of service, with Randy Byers officiating, Tuesday, August 18, in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown. Interment will follow in Walnut Hill Cemetery.
Due to state mandates, masks will be required to be worn along with social distancing during visitation and services.
