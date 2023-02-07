Farmington
Gene Paul King, 89, of Farmington, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023, in Henry Clay Villa Nursing Home. He was born July 17, 1933, in his home in Farmington, a son of the late John T. King and Bernadette Baker King.
Gene was the last surviving member of his immediate family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ernest King; and two sisters, Emma Gleason and Dorothy Snyder.
He is survived by his wife, Lewana Gordon King; children, David King (Vicki) of Farmington, Jason King (Gina) of Scottdale; grandchildren, Megan King (Roberto Ippolito) of Sarasota, Fla., Brandon King (Brittany) of Columbus, Ohio, and Stella King of Scottdale.
Gene attended Wharton Furnace Union Church and was a member of the Pittsburgh Area Artistic Blacksmith Association. He was the owner of King’s Blacksmithing in Farmington, from where he retired. Gene was an Army veteran serving in the Korean War.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 8, and until the 11 a.m. time of service Thursday, February 9, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington, with Pastor Nick Mitchell officiating the service. Interment will be private for the family.
