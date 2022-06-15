Fayette City
Gene “Demon” Trozzo, 50, of Fayette City, formerly of California, Pa., passed away Monday, June 13, 2022 at home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born February 28, 1972 in Brownsville, a son of Gene E. Snyder and Leona Cole Carey.
He was a member of Fayette City American Legion, Rostraver Sportsman Association and Kozy Nook Pool League.
He is survived by his wife, Tina Lambert Trozzo; children: David Trozzo, Gabrielle Trozzo, Sam Stone, Shelia Stone (TJ Foutz), John Stone IV; grandchild, Izzy Foutz; brother, Andrew Keith Cole; sisters, Janice Bradley (David), Jamie Trozzo, Bobbi Jo and Billie Jo; sister-in-law, Megan Lambert; uncle and aunt, Leonard and Nancy Cole; best friend, Timmy Cole; and god children, Frankie and TJ Cole.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022 in the ELEY-MCCRORY FUNERAL HOME, Fayette City. Memorial Service will be held at 5 p.m. on Thursday, in the funeral home with Pastor Shawn Davis, Jr. officiating.
