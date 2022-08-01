Geneva Perraut Hay

March 15, 1932 -
July 26, 2022
formerly of Uniontown
Geneva Hay, 90, formerly from Uniontown, passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in her Bluffton, S.C., home.
Geneva was married to James Lee Hay for 65 years prior to his death in 2017, and is mother to Ann McClintock of Mandeville, La., Deborah Kernick (Edward) of Chapel Hill, N.C., James Hay Jr. (Linda) of Toano Va., and Judith and husband Bob of Bluffton, with whom she resided.
Geneva was born to Joe and Helen Perraut in South Charleston, W.Va., March 15, 1932, the youngest of four children, and is survived by her sister, Gwen King, 92, of West Virginia.
Upon graduation from high school, she was recruited as a typist for the FBI. While working in Washington, DC she met James, who was in the U.S. Air Force. Upon his discharge from the military, they relocated to Uniontown and raised their family. Following retirement, she and Jimmy relocated to Garden City, S.C., in 2000.
In addition to her children, Geneva is survived by four grandchildren, Amy Hay Hopper (Randy) of Arlington, Va., Samuel Hay of Toano, Va., Mallory Kernick Webb (Austin) of Pittsburgh, and Madison Kernick of Chapel Hill. She is also survived by three great-grandchildren, Preston, Kendall and Graham Hopper of Arlington.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 10, in Lowcountry Presbyterian Church in Bluffton. Geneva's remains will be placed in St. Michaels Catholic Columbarium in Garden City.
