California
Genevieve Ann Difilippo, 85, of California, died peacefully with her family near her side on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.
She was born Saturday, June 27, 1936, in Daisytown, a daughter of the late Louis and Anna Panak Kime.
She was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish. She graduated from Centerville High School in 1954. She worked for the G.C Murphy Company for many years, and after raising her family returned to Cal U to earn her BS in education in 1989. She then taught first grade in the California Area Schools.
Genevieve was an avid reader and loved caring for family and home. She was also a lover of animals and enjoyed watching the wildlife in her back yard.
In addition to her parents; Genevieve was preceded in death by her husband, John P. Difilippo; and sister, Judith Klima.
Left to cherish her memory are her four children, Philip Difilippo and wife Linda of California, Terri Miller and husband James of Washington, John Difilippo and wife Ronale of Daisytown, and Gennifer Difilippo and husband Antonio Williams of Alexandria, Va.; also surviving are grandchildren, Jon Difilippo and wife Ashley, Berton Miller, Brandan Lisenby, Bradley Lisenby, Carmella Difilippo, Gina Difilippo; step-grandson, James Miller and wife Holly; great-granddaughter, Lola Genevieve Miller; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received in the MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME, INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, Supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California, PA, from 2 to 8 p.m. on Friday, February 11, 2022, and from 8:30 until 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, when prayers of transfer will be said in the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Katharine Drexel, Richeyville Mission Church, with Reverend Edward Yuhas as Celebrant.
Interment will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
To sign the register book or leave condolences please visit mariscottifuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.