Genevieve Ann Early

Point Marion
Genevieve Ann "Jenny Ponceroff" Early, 65, of Point Marion, died Wednesday, February 16, 2022, in the Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va., following a lengthy illness.
Born in Morgantown, W.Va., on January 22, 1957, she was a daughter of the late Jake Gregor Ponceroff and JoAnna "Jean" Thomas Ponceroff.
A 1975 graduate of Morgantown High School, Jenny had formerly worked as a cashier at the Point Marion Foodland.
In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, and looking after the needs of her family. She lived by the mantra "family is everything" and especially enjoyed time sitting by the pool surrounded by those she loved the most. When she couldn't be outside she enjoyed her puzzles and reality TV shows.
Her home was always the most extravagant during the holidays. Jenny loved life and she loved living it. Her favorite movie was the Wizard of Oz so we will meet her one day, "Somewhere Over the Rainbow."
Surviving is her husband, Allan Early; four children, Will Viski and Michael Mullins, both of Morgantown, W.Va., Adam Viski of St. Petersburg, Fla., and Carly Ponceroff of Point Marion; 10 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Madonna Ponceroff of Michigan City, Indiana, and Cora Jean Comstock of Louisville, Kentucky and their families; and her faithful furry companions at home.
Also deceased is her brother, Jake Joseph Ponceroff; and mother-in-law, Shirley Early.
Friends will be received in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., on Sunday, and again from 10 until 11 a.m., the hour of service, Monday, with Rev. French Jenkins officiating. Interment follows in Evergreen Memorial Park, Point Marion. www.herod-rishel.com
