Hopwood
Genevieve L. Ghrist, 91, of Hopwood, passed away Friday, December 10, 2021, surrounded by dedicated and loving angles who comforted her. She was born November 30, 1930.
Genevieve is predeceased by her loving husband of 50 plus years, William F. Ghrist; and two daughters, Karen M. Ghrist Campbell, and Deborah D. Ghrist, of Hopwood; and her parents, Frank Wilhelm and Margaret Brewer Wilhelm; a sister, Marie McKenny; and two brothers, Donald Wilhelm and Frank Wilhelm Jr.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Michelle Ghrist Nicola and husband Jack, of Hopwood; granddaughters, Brandi Nicola Denny (Bill), and great-granddaughter, Cora Rene of Uniontown; Melanie Campbell, of Florida, and children, Zachary, Abigail and Benjamin; Jennifer Campbell Abraham (Jason), and son, Aidan Joseph; and a grandson, Clyde Sparks Campbell (Candace), of DeKalb, Ill. Also surviving is a very special nephew, Raymond Wilhelm, of Connellsville; and numerous nieces and nephews and great-great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, HOPWOOD, from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, for anyone wishing to pay their respects.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 600 Waterfront Drive, #210 Pittsburgh, Pa, 15222.
