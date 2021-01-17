formerly of New Salem
Genevieve L. Shuster Gogola of Newark, Del., formerly of New Salem, passed away January 13, 2021, in Christiana Hospital, Christiana, Del. She was born December 26, 1928, in Lemont Furnace, a daughter of Paul Shuster and Mary Magda Shuster.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael E. Gogola Sr.; son, Paul Gogola; sisters, Elizabeth Maddas, Delores Sethman and Magdalene Stepanik.
Genevieve was a dedicated housewife, mother and member of the Church of the Madonna, Cardale.
Genevieve is survived by her children, Joseph Gogola of Trinity, N.C., Eva Duff of Ellicott City, Md., Michael Gogola of Darlington, S.C., Raymond Gogola of Newark, Del.; three grandchildren, Justin Williams, Daralene Irwin, Jennifer Sibley; four great-grandchildren, Ysabel Sibley, Landon Sibley, Phoenix Irwin, Revan Irwin; sister, Paula Regal; great-aunt, Francis Cornish.
Genevieve's friends will be received in the KISH FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 20 North Mill Street, New Salem, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 22, followed by Prayers of Transfer at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home and a funeral mass in the St. Francis Roman Catholic Church (Footedale worship center) in Footedale, with Father William Berkey as celebrant. Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
(VALET PARKING IS AVAILABLE DURING VISITATION HOURS AT THE FUNERAL HOME.)
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
