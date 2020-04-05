Uniontown
Genevieve "Gen" M. Pocratsky Goode, 79, of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Hillside Manor.
Genevieve was born in Uniontown January 6, 1941, a daughter of Stanley and Louise Pocratsky.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Rae Goode; and two brothers, Stanley and Edward Pocratsky.
Genevieve was a beloved mom and gram and a retired rural carrier from the U.S. Postal Service in Uniontown.
Left to cherish her memory are her two sons, Greg Goode and his wife, Kathy of Uniontown, and Timothy Goode and his wife, Cydney of Ramona, Calif.; a daughter, Michele Foster and her husband, Nelson of Beckley, W.Va.; five grandchildren, Jessica Goode, Ken and Kyle Parent, and Isabelle and Tracey Goode; three great-grandchildren, Jordan, Carter and little Genevieve; a brother, Jim Pocratsky and his wife, Rose; a sister, Marcia Redilla and her husband, George; and two sisters-in-laws, Linda and Betty Pocratsky.
Arrangements are under the direction of the THOMAS M. DOLFI FUNERAL HOME, 136 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown.
A celebration of Genevieve's life, laughter and love will be held at a later date.
1 John 5.11: And what is it that God has said? That he has given us eternal life, and that this life is in his Son.
Until we meet again, prepare our garden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.