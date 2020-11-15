Footedale
Genevieve Smith, 79, of Footedale, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020, in Uniontown Hospital.
Genevieve was born January 27, 1941, a daughter of Steven and Anna Smith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by seven siblings, Pauline Noga, Ann Nemecek, Josephine Lawson, Steven Smith, John Smith, Richard Smith and Frank Smith.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Loree Thomas and husband Jim; granddaughter Sara Thomas; a brother, George Smith; a sister, Helen Boruszewski; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Genevieve loved living in Footedale and considered all her neighbors and friends as family.
Arrangements are entrusted to the THOMAS M. DOLFI FUNERAL HOME, Uniontown, and will be private.
