Uniontown
Genevieve Stanec, 86, of Star Junction, formerly of Uniontown, passed away June 6, 2021, after a six and a half year long battle with Dementia. She was born February 5, 1935, in North Versales, a daughter of the late Joseph and Anna Bacon Steich.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Stanec Sr.; and her son, David Stanec.
Gammie (as she was affectionately called by her family and friends) will be sadly missed by all who knew her. She insisted on playing polka music at all times and for everyone to enjoy the music and sing along, laugh and be happy and cheerful.
Back in the day, she made the best ever homemade cottage cheese, butter, sauerkraut, beef stew, depression soup, applesauce and pumpkin pie.
Left behind to cherish her memories and play the music for her are her children, Lisa Cunningham (husband Ron) of Star Junction (with whom she lived), Teresa Smyth (husband Ralph) of McKees Rocks, Diana Paschke of Uniontown and John Stanec Jr. (Kimberly Raffle) of Uniontown; and one sister, Nancy Bacon of Dunbar.
Gammie had eight grandchildren, Kevin Pashke, George Pashke, Kevin Smyth, Jessica Smyth, Matthew Stanec, Zachary Miller, Benjamin Miller and Sage Cunningham. Also surviving are five great-grandchildren.
All funeral services will be private for the family and there will be no visitation. All arrangements are under direction by the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood. Pastor Lee Maley will be officiating. Interment will be private for the family and held in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
A very warm and loving thank you to the Amedysis Hospice team of Scottdale who took such amazing care of our Gammie over the past two and a half months.
In memory of Gammie, please play her favorite polka song that she would sing all day "In Heaven there is no beer".
