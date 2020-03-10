Point Marion
Genovefa Zineida Walters, 93, of Point Marion, passed away March 8, 2020, at her home.
She was born in Minsk, Russia on May 1, 1926, the daughter of the late Alexander and Katherine Wesnievska.
Before retiring, she was employed for 25 years as an auditor at Sterling Faucet.
"Sonia" was all about family. She loved taking care of her family, sewing, knitting and gardening.
In her early years, she had a cow and raised chickens and a large garden. She loved baking for her family, especially her pies.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Albert "John" Walters.
Surviving are her children: John (Dolores) Walters, Alberta Walters, Dorcas (Donald) Miller and Robert (Cathy) Walters; 17 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and her sister Vera.
Private viewing and service at the convenience of the family with Very Reverend Father Vitaly Dudkin officiating. Interment in Point Marion Cemetery, Point Marion, PA.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, PA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.