Lake Lynn
George A. "Butch" Carlier, 73, of Lake Lynn, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020, in the Ruby Memorial Hospital, following a lengthy illness. Born April 4, 1947, in Uniontown, he was a son of the late Lena Caseber and George A. Carlier Jr.
A 1965 graduate of Albert Gallatin High School, he honorably served in the U.S. Air Force in Thailand during the Vietnam Conflict. Upon discharge from the service, George attended and graduated from Ohio State University with a degree in accounting. Throughout his career, he worked for Dupont in Delaware, retired from Mylan Pharmaceuticals in Morgantown, and also worked for a while in the family business, Point Marion Hardware. A life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 747, he was also the chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Little Arlington Section of Evergreen Memorial Park, both in Point Marion.
Surviving is his loving wife of 52 years, Linda Rogerson Carlier; a son, Jeffrey Carlier of Rockwall, Texas; and a granddaughter, Victoria "Tori" Carlier; one brother, Christopher Carlier of Cranberry Township; and a sister, Yvonne Donahue of Portolo Valley, Calif.; his brother-in-law and dear friend, Brent Rogerson of Keedysville, Md.; and many other friends in the Point Marion area.
Honoring his wishes, all services were private. Interment was in Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield, on October 27, 2020, under the direction of the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion.
George's family would especially like to thank Dr. Auber of the West Virginia University Cancer Center for all his years of good care along with Crystal Heise, his pharmacist. They would also like to thank his surgeons, Dr. Cassim and Dr. Abbas as well as all the nurses at the Cancer Center for their care and concern. "To all of our good friends at the Geological Survey, we thank you for your prayers and support through the years of George's illness. In addition, we thank Philip Rishel, owner and funeral director of Herod Funeral Home, for all the love, comfort and support provided."
Notes of sympathy for his family may be left at www.herod-rishel.com
