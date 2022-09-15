Smithfield,
formerly of Farmington
George A. Fike, of Smithfield, formerly of Farmington, passed away unexpectedly, at age 83, Tuesday, September 13, 2022, in Uniontown Hospital, with his devoted wife, Jacqueline by his side. George was born June 25, 1939, in Confluence, to the late Arnold Dale Fike and Gladys Irene Roberts Fike.
He is survived by his daughter, Georgia; son, Bryen and daughter-in-law, Rhonda; along with five grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; his siblings, Richard and wife Grace, Marian Kung and husband Larry, and Edwin Fike.
The family is asking for thoughts and prayers at this time. At George's request, there will be no funeral or memorial service.
All arrangements are under the direction of the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood.
