Uniontown
George A. Thompson, 97, of Uniontown, died peaceful, with his son by his side, Sunday, June 6, 2021, in the Uniontown Health and Rahab Center. He was born October 7, 1923, to the William Thompson and Lillian Robinson Thompson.
In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his loving wife, JoAnne Griffith Thompson.
George was a 1941 graduate of Uniontown High School. He was a member of the Chief Williams Hook and Ladder Volunteer Fire Company of the Uniontown Fire Department for more than 70 years and the Uniontown Fireman's Booster Club.
Left to cherish George's memory is a son, Douglas Thompson and wife Charlotte of Uniontown; a nephew, Kerry McCormick; and a niece, Melanie McCormick Hyjurick.
Arrangements have been entrusted to ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown. Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Viewing will continue from 10 until 11 a.m. Friday, June 11, followed by a service celebrating George's life at 11 a.m. with Pastor Pete Malik officiating. Entombment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
A fireman's memorial service will be accorded in the funeral home at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com or the funeral home Facebook page. The family suggests donations to the Uniontown Fireman's Booster Club, 84 N. Beeson Boulevard, Uniontown, PA 15401.
