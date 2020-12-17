Millsboro
George Albert Meese, age 100, of Millsboro, formerly of Brownsville, Pa., passed away Monday December 14, 2020 at Rolling Meadows Nursing Home in Waynesburg, Pa. He was born February 26, 1920 in Brownsville, son of the late Solomon C. and Anna E. Murray Meese.
George was a WWII Navy Veteran. He was a retired carpenter of the Monongahela Railroad, and a member of the Brownsville Chapter of The Eagles and American Legion.
George was the last surviving member of his family. Besides his parents, George was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Bakewell Meese; sisters, Elsie Roberts and Sarah Skillcorn; brothers, Archie, Samuel, Robert, James, and Solomon Meese.
He is survived by four children, Lawrence R. Meese and wife, Beth, of Coloroado Springs, Colo., Joyce A. Carnahan of Millsboro, Kevin Meese and wife, JoAnna, of Fredericktown, and Melissa Renee Meese of Waynesburg; as well as seven grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to the pandemic, services at this time will be Private and under the care of SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME. The family will host a Memorial Service at a future date. www.skirpanfuneralhome.co
