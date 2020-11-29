Oakdale
George Albert Semans Jr., 84, of Oakdale, passed Saturday evening, November 21, 2020.
He was a son of the late Iva Elizabeth Provance and George A. Semans Sr.; beloved brother of Elizabeth "Libby" Hallum and her husband, Murphy; adored uncle of Kimberly MacNeil and her husband, Dave, and Seth Sturgeon and his wife, Michele; cherished great-uncle of Brooke, Haylee and Charlee Sturgeon.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. He retired from Calgon Corporation in the accounting department.
A committal service took place Friday, November 27, in Hopwood Cemetery.
All arrangements were provided by Herrick Compassionate Funeral Service, PC, Edward M. Herrick, supervisor / owner, 951 Cliff Mine Road, North Fayette Township, Imperial, (724-695-7332).
