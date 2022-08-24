Waltersburg
George Allen Jones, Sr., 69, of Waltersburg, passed away peacefully Monday, August 22, 2022, in his home. He was born December 20, 1952, in Connellsville.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Allen and Sara Ray Strutters Jones; wife, Kimberly Rae Christman Jones; and a sister, Pearl Adams.
George was a graduate of Frazier High School, served honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps, and had worked at Phil’s Tire and Auto in Elizabeth.
He was a great dad and grandfather, who was good to his family and friends and would give you the shirt off his back. He taught his grandsons how to hunt and fish and to enjoy tinkering with small engines and equipment. He was an excellent teacher.
Surviving are a daughter, Zandra Lee Jones and fiance Eric Teets; son, George Allen Jones, Jr. and fiancee Jennifer Burgman; six grandchildren, Breanna Dawn Shultz, Dewane Allen Shultz, Jr., James Thomas Shultz, Hannah Smith, and Josh and Joey Burgman; and four siblings, Jeff Jones (Joyce), Allen Ray Jones, Lena Jones and David Jones.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m., the hour of service, Thursday, August 25, in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, with Pastor Michael Lyons officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family.
