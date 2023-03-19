George "Pidge" Andrewson, Sr., 90, of Finleyville, died Wednesday, March 15, 2023 in his home.
He was born April 27, 1932 in Library, a son of the late Gedman and Daisy Sividini Andrewson.
Pidge was retired from the Union Township Public Works Department. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and enjoyed gardening and woodworking.
Surviving are his wife, Grace Wietrzykowski Andrewson, a son, George (Susan) Andrewson Jr. of McMurray; daughter, Gerri (John) Pover of Finleyville; three grandchildren, Ryan (Erin) Pover, Erin (Dan) Vandermer and Michael Andrewson;, four great-grandchildren, Lily, Leo, Elena and Grace; and a sister Barbara Holmes.
Deceased in addition to his parents is his brother, William Andrewson.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in Kegel Funeral Home, Inc. David P. Kegel, Supervisor 3560 Washington Avenue Finleyville. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home with interment following in Mingo Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to a charity of one's choice.
