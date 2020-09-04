Fairbank
George Anthony Farrier, 33, of Fairbank, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.
He was born May 16, 1987, in Uniontown, a son of John and Debbie Lynn Farrier Rura.
George was a graduate of Albert Gallatin High School Class of 2006 and Fayette County Vo-Tech. He worked as a auto mechanic at Sickels Garage in Uledi.
He was a hard worker who enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time with his family, especially his babies.
He was predeceased by grandparents James and Ellen Farrier, George and Madline Bowen; and great-grandfather John Rura Sr.
Left to cherish his memory are his parents, John Jr. and Debbie Lynn Rura; children George, Zoey, Jasper, Lacey and Bailey Farrier; his children’s mother, Alice Cole; grandmother Linda Rura; brothers John (Amanda) Rura III and Justin Farrier; aunts and uncle, several nieces, cousins and many friends.
Friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH, JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, Pa., from 1 to 4 p.m., the hour of service in the funeral home chapel, Saturday, September 5. Interment is private.
Due to the COVID-19 state and federal guidelines and restrictions, social distancing and masks are required at the viewing and services.
