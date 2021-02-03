Hopwood
George Arthur Tait III, 58, of Hopwood, passed away Sunday, January 31, 2021. He was born July 25, 1962, in Uniontown.
Preceding him in death were his parents, George Arthur Tait Jr. and Shirley Marie Coddington Tait; and a sister, Wendy Tait.
Surviving are his wife of 29 years, Lisa Conroy Tait; two sons, George Arthur Tait IV and Andrew J. Tait; his loving cat, Precious; siblings Tina Tait and fiance Tony Reed, Terry L. Tait, Karen Tait and fiance Andrew Pavlik, and Michael S. Tait and wife Christina; and several nieces and nephews.
He loved all sports, especially his Pittsburgh teams and playing poker with his family.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 4, and from 9 until the 10 a.m. funeral service Friday, February 5, with Pastor Charlie OBrien officiating.
Interment will follow in Mountain View Memorial Park, Brownfield.
