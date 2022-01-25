Dunbar
George B. Klotz Sr., 90, of Dunbar, passed away Saturday, January 22, 2022, in WVU Uniontown Hospital, Uniontown, with his family by his side.
One of 10 children, he was born in Continental #3, on August 24, 1931, to the late John Klotz and the late Katherine Cherpak Klotz.
He was the last member of his immediate family.
He was a member of St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church, Dunbar, where he served as an usher for 25 years.
George was a veteran of the United States Army serving February of 1950 to March of 1953.
He retired from PLCB after working for many years as a sales clerk of Wine and Spirits.
He went on to work for Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home where he spent nearly 30 years proudly serving the local community in their time of need. His presence there will be deeply missed.
He was very active, belonging to many clubs and organizations. He was a member of the Independent Slovak Club of Connellsville, AMVETS, North Union VFW, Connellsville F.O.E., and Dunbar Sons of Italy.
He served as a member and was a past treasurer of the Dunbar Borough-Township Sanitary Authority.
In his spare time, he thoroughly enjoyed trips to the casino. When not there, he could be found cheering on the Pittsburgh Penguins of whom he was an avid fan.
George is survived by his son, George Klotz, Jr.; and daughter, Barbara Klotz and her boyfriend, Gary Reagan; as well as many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his loving wife of 55 years, Dolores C. Topper Klotz; siblings, Mary Klotz, Katherine (Peter) Klemans, John Klotz, Michael Klotz, Frank (Kathryn Nemetz) Klotz, Anne (Leo) Lammers, Steve (Ellen Gabriel) Klotz, Martha Klotz and Helen Klotz.
Friends will be received at BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar, from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, from 1 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, and 8 to 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.
A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church, Dunbar, at 11 a.m. with Father Paul Lisik as Celebrant.
Amvets Post 103, Hopwood, will accord military rites at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, at the funeral home.
Interment at Mount Auburn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in George’s name to the Dunbar Volunteer Fire Department, 1 Fireman Drive, Dunbar, PA 15431.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.