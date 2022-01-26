Dunbar
George B. Klotz Sr., 90, of Dunbar, passed away Saturday, January 22, 2022, in WVU Uniontown Hospital, Uniontown, with his family by his side.
Friends will be received at BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar, from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, from 1 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, and 8 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.
A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church, Dunbar, at 11 a.m. with Father Paul Lisik as Celebrant.
Amvets Post 103, Hopwood, will accord military rites at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, at the funeral home.
Interment at Mount Auburn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in George's name to the Dunbar Volunteer Fire Department, 1 Fireman Drive, Dunbar, PA 15431.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com
