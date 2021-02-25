Uniontown
George Bacha Sr., 92, passed away Monday, February 22, 2021.
He was born February 5, 1929, in Georges Township.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Joseph Bacha and Mary Hatala Bacha; his wife, Anna Marie Waskosky Bacha; his son, Mark Bacha; and 14 brothers and sisters.
Surviving are his son, George Bacha Jr. and wife Barbara Bacha; two grandchildren, Michael Bacha and wife Shannon and David Bacha and wife Haley; and three great-grandchildren, Sean Bacha, Cole Bacha and Briar Ann Bacha.
George was a World War II veteran serving in the U.S. Army.
He was employed for many years at the Uniontown Hospital until his retirement.
George was a lifetime member of the Hutchinson Sportsmen's Club.
Private family services, including nieces and nephews, will be held in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, at 2 p.m. Thursday, February 25, with Rev. Anthony J. Klimko officiating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.