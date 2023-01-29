formally of Masontown
George C. Lee Sr., 91, of Vernon Township, Ohio, died Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren,Ohio.
He was born October 30, 1931, in Masontown, a son of the late Thomas Randolph Lee, Sr. and Mary Wilhelm Lee.
He was a 1949 graduate of German Township High School in McClellandtown.
George worked on the river towboat for M & O Dredging Co. in Pittsburgh. He then served active duty for two years in the U.S. Army with 16 months being in Korean during the Korean War followed by six years in the Reserves. He was honorably discharged in 1961. George then worked for U.S. Gypsum Co. in Warren, for 11 years, for Westinghouse Electric in Sharon, as a machinist for 17 years, and retired from Target Stamped Products in Kinsman, Ohio.
George coached Little League in Orangeville and Vernon for many years; and he enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and woodworking. He attended the Vernon United Methodist Church.
George married his wife, Joyce May Brown on April 27, 1953, and she preceded him in death on Sept. 12, 2019.
He is also preceded by his parents; son, George C. Lee, Jr.; grandson, Aaron Lee; one brother, Thomas R. Lee, Jr.; and three sisters, Emily Kolencik, Edith Loraditch, and Margaret Halavick. He is survived by three sons, Neal F. (Peggy) Lee of Vernon Township, Ohio, Brian H. (Connie) Lee of Midland, Tex., and Daniel L. (Kendra) Lee of Warren; daughter-in-law, Ruth Lee of Laramie, Wyo.; 10 grandchildren; eight great- grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Harry (Judy) Lee of Masontown; four sisters, Nancy Herring of Chalk Hill, Mary Jen Mullen of Vernon Township, Frances (Dave) Russell of Warren, and Sandra (Les) Double of Warren; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service was on Friday, January 13, at 12 Noon at Baumgardner Funeral Home, 8569 Main St., Kinsman, OH. Burial was private.
A dinner was served at Living Water United Methodist Church in Johnson, Ohio for friends and family to share fond memories.
