Uniontown
George C. Stearns, 73 of Uniontown, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020.
Visitation will be private for the family and under the direction of the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood.
Entombment will be held in LaFayette Mausoleum with Pastor Steve Davis officiating.
Special thanks to his aids with Aggie Health Care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.