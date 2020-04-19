Uniontown
George C. Stearns, 73 of Uniontown, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020.
He was born February 28, 1947, in Uniontown, a son of the late Jack and Beverly Baird Stearns. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Becky Thomas.
Surviving are his two daughters, Gina Stearns and fiance Mark Byers of Uniontown and Amy Stearns and fiance Wade Bosley of Hopwood; grandson Dylan Stearns of Uniontown; his ex-wife, Gwen Stearns of Uniontown; two nieces, Terry Beatty and husband Mark of Uniontown and Kelly Landman and husband Ronnie of Mt. Braddock.
George was a retired truck driver with 45 years of service and the majority of those years with Hill Top Fruit Market, Grantsville Md. He was a life member at Hutchinson Sportsman's Club and enjoyed deer hunting.
Visitation will be private for the family and under the direction of the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood.
Entombment will be held in LaFayette Mausoleum with Pastor Steve Davis officiating.
Special thanks to his aids with Aggie Health Care.
