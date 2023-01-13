formerly of Brownsville
George Calvin White, Jr., 71, of Kittanning, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023. He was born September 27, 1951, in Brownsville, a son of the late George C. White, Sr. and the late Betty Grooms White.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 14, in the Mt. Ararat Baptist Church, Filbert Orient Road, Cardale, with Pastor Marvin Wright officiating.
Professional arrangements are in care of LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown.
Condolences and floral arrangements may be submitted through www.lantzfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.