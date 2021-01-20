Grindstone
George "Bill" Christner, 98, of Grindstone, passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021.
He was born in Brownsville, September 23, 1922, the son of Grace Ellen Christner.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Betty Broadwater Christner; two children, George "Bill" Christner and Margaret "Peggy" Lee; and one sister, Frances Hough.
Bill will be sadly missed by son, Ray Christner and wife Theresa of Brownsville; five grandsons, Carl Lee, Michael Christner, Ray Christner, Greg Lee and Rich Christner; 10 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Bill was lovingly referred to as "Pap" by the many friends and family with whom he interacted.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in World War II. He enjoyed watching sports events, notably Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no viewing or service at this time. There will be a memorial service for family and friends planned for a later date.
Professional services and arrangements are in the care of NOVAK FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville, PA 15417.
