George Clayton Cramer Jr.

Centerville
George Clayton “Popeye” Cramer, Jr., 32, of Centerville, passed away on Monday, December 6, 2021.
He was born on April 26, 1989, at Mon Valley Hospital, and is the son of Michele A. Danko and the late George C. Cramer, Sr.
George was a graduate of Bethlehem-Center Senior High School, and was a laborer in the coal mine for CONSOL Energy, Inc..
He enjoyed spending time with his family, playing video games, and watching / playing sports.
Besides his father, George was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents and aunts.
Left to cherish his memory is his mother, Michele A. Danko Cramer; son, Zane Nicholas Cramer; two sisters, Angela Marie (John) Tiech, and Elizabeth June Cramer; nieces and nephews, Alison, Michael, Olyvia, John “JT” and Abigail. He is also survived by aunts, uncles and cousins.
Arrangements by KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, Republic.
