Centerville
George Clayton "Popeye" Cramer Sr., 59, of Centerville, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020. He was born February 28, 1960, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of the late Emma Kathleen Shahan and Arthur C. Cramer.
George was an Army veteran. He was a deckhand with Mon River Towing. He enjoyed spending time with family, fishing and watching sports.
Besides his parents, George was preceded in death by sisters Sharon K. Cramer and Betty Jo Cramer.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 36 years, Michele A. Danko Cramer; two daughters, Angela Marie (John) Tiech and Elizabeth June Cramer; son George Clayton (Alyssa) Cramer Jr.; grandchildren Alison, Michael, Olivia, Zane, JT and Abigail; brothers Charles (Anne) Cramer, Ronald E. Cramer, Arnold Cramer, Arthur Cramer; sisters Donna Cramer, Diana (George) Layhue, Patricia Faust, Viola Cramer; also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, PA 15417.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.