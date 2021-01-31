George Donald Gillis

Uniontown
George "Bo" Donald Gillis, 74, of Uniontown, passed away Tuesday, January 26, 2021.
He was born January 20, 1947, in Framingham, Massachusetts, to Allen and Sally Gillis. George's mother was formerly Sally Lee Davis of Craig Street in Uniontown, where Bo was raised from a young age by his grandparents, Charles L. and Leona B. Davis of Uniontown.
Bo was preceded in death by his grandparents; his parents; and sister, Laurie Ann Daigle of Natick, Massachusetts.
He is survived by his sister, Patricia Kelly-Niemietz of San Antonio, Texas; and his brother, Charles A. Gillis of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; as well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews. Bo is also survived by his godsons, Ed Cupp Jr. and Chris Sampson of Uniontown.
Bo was especially proud of his godsons and enjoyed spending time with them and sharing numerous stories. Bo was also an animal lover and leaves behind a loving pet cat, Butkus Junior. Bo loved to hunt pheasants with his grandfather and later in life fly fishing with his friends.
Bo was a graduate of Uniontown High School Class of 1966 and also a graduate of California University of Pennsylvania where he was a proud member of the Sigma Tau Gamma Fraternity. He was a member of the Abundant Life Church and worked as a substitute teacher for the Albert Gallatin School District. Bo was the founding father of the famous O'Gillies Pub and Restaurant during the late '70s and early '80s where he shared his sparkling and quaint personality with the patrons. Bo was well known for his unique style and dressed to the max for all occasions with his various attire and hats.
Bo loved his Uniontown Raiders and Cal Vulcans and enjoyed spending fall Saturdays tailgating at Harvard on the Mon and cheering on the football team with his old and new friends. He also enjoyed spending holidays and summers at the Leckrone Country Club where he was dubbed as the "Cabana Boy". Bo's unique personality, charismatic charm and contagious laugh will certainly be missed by all.
Visitation for Bo will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 3, in DeGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401, where a funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. If you would like to make a donation in Bo's memory, please send a donation to DeGusipe Funeral Home & Crematory.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, please wear a mask and social distance during visitation and service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.